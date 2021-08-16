77 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, one fresh fatality in Jammu

As per data, 54 cases were reported in Kashmir and 23 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,23,499 while the death toll has reached 4,398.

A total of 3,17,872 have already recovered from the disease including the 135 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are a total of 1,229 active virus cases in J&K- 735 in Kashmir and 494 in Jammu.