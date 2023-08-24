7th edition of 108 free ambulance services magazine launched

Srinagar: Secretary Health and Medical Education (H&ME), Bhupinder Kumar Thursday launched the seventh edition of 108 free ambulance services magazine here.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking on the occasion, the Secretary said that since launch, the ‘108 free ambulance services’ had rendered great services to the people while transporting patients to hospitals in emergency cases.

He said that more than 2.30 lakh patients had availed this service so far.

“108 has also played a key role during the pandemic,” the Secretary said. “A total of 12,110 COVID-19 positive patients availed 108 ambulance services during the pandemic.”

Urging people to avail of the 108 services, Kumar said these ambulances were fully equipped with lifesaving support and ensure safety as well as better medical care to the patient.