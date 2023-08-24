7th edition of 108 free ambulance services magazine launched

Srinagar: Secretary Health and Medical Education (H&ME), Bhupinder Kumar Thursday launched the seventh edition of 108 free ambulance services magazine here.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking on the occasion, the Secretary said that since launch, the ‘108 free ambulance services’ had rendered great services to the people while transporting patients to hospitals in emergency cases.
He said that more than 2.30 lakh patients had availed this service so far.
“108 has also played a key role during the pandemic,” the Secretary said. “A total of 12,110 COVID-19 positive patients availed 108 ambulance services during the pandemic.”
Urging people to avail of the 108 services, Kumar said these ambulances were fully equipped with lifesaving support and ensure safety as well as better medical care to the patient.
He appealed to the people to feel free to call on 108 toll-free number in case of any emergency to transport any patient to the nearest hospital which is far better than carrying him in a private vehicle.
Praising 108 services for coming up with a magazine, the Secretary said that the launch of the magazine should help generate awareness regarding 108 ambulance services among the people.
The Secretary also said that out of 203 ambulances, 139 were equipped with advanced life support having oxygen support, ventilator, an automatic external defibrillator, and fully trained paramedical staff for better patient care.
The 108 Emergency Medical Technicians at the scene and inside the ambulance have successfully conducted a total of 887 deliveries.
During the ongoing Amarnathji Yatra, 108 ambulance services provided assistance to 531 Amarnath Yatris.