8 gynecologists deputed to Gurez Valley

Srinagar, Nov 16: To provide better treatment facilities to pregnant women in Gurez valley, the Director Health Services Kashmir has ordered deputation of eight Gynecologists doctors.
During winters, Gurez valley remains cut-off from Kashmir due to heavy snowfall and life comes to a standstill and patient care takes a hit.
"In the interest of patient care, the following Consultant Gynaecologists/Medical Officers (MD Gynae/DGO) shall perform their duties at SDH Gurez, Bandipora from 15th of November to 14th of March 2023 for better patient care,” the order reads.
Those doctors who will be performing duties in Gurez include Dr Pervaiz Ahmad Consultant Gynaecologist, Block Kralpora Kupwara, Dr Abdul Wahid (Medical officer DGO) Block Sopore, Dr Mohd. Afzal Khan Consultant Gynaecologist, Block Sheeri, Dr Mohammad Ashraf Dar Medical Officer (MD Gynae), Block Sogam Kupwara, Dr Mohammad Yousuf Consultant Gynaecologist DH Handwara, and Dr Amir Iqbal Lone Medical Officer (DNB Gynae) Block Kupwara.
Spokesperson Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) told Greater Kashmir that the department has trained male gynaecologists and posted them in Gurez.
" It was an important decision by the government and our department. During winters, Gurez valley remains cut off from other areas due to which pregnant women suffer. So, this step was necessary," he said.
He said that each gynaecologist will serve in Gurez for three months as per their turns.
DHSK has also asked Chief Medical Officers/Medical Superintendent DH Baramulla/Kupwara/Bandipora to relieve the concerned Consultant Gynecologists/ Medical Officers (MD Gynae/DGO) from their respective place of postings on the dates as mentioned above under an intimation to this office, and also ensure that no patient care shall suffer in respective Health Institutions/ Hospitals for which the necessary arrangements be made at their own level.
"However, no doctor shall leave the station unless and until the substitute will join his duties in the SDH Gurez reads the letter," the order reads.
Keeping in view the harsh weather conditions, doctors and other health professionals have been trained for high-altitude medical emergencies to tackle the situation.