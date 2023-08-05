8,000 cases of conjunctivitis surface in Jammu in 4 weeks

Jammu: Over 8,000 cases of conjunctivitis have been reported in Jammu in the last four weeks.
“More than 7,000 to 8,000 people of different age groups have reported to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu with symptoms of conjunctivitis in one month,” Head of Department, Ophthalmology, GMC and Hospital, Jammu, Dr Ashok Sharma told Greater Kashmir.
He said that it started spreading from the children after they got infected in their respective educational institutions. Then, it spread among their family members and accordingly, it spread from one to another.
“It is a highly contagious and viral disease that spreads from one human to another. Hence, most of the people were infected,” he said. However, the number of infected people has dropped because of awareness, and medical care.
“The number of patients has reduced as people have become more aware, and they are taking the medicines recommended by the doctors,” Dr Sharma said. He said that it is important to break the chain to put an end to the spread of the disease. Therefore, the infected persons must isolate and follow the recommended medicines of the doctors.
Although the conjunctivitis has not gone, he said, that the fewer people are reporting less in the hospital. Even as no case of side effects due to the viral disease has come to fore, if cornea gets involved it may affect eye sight.He advised people having symptoms in eyes like - itching, forebody sensation, watery discharge, redness etc - to get themselves properly checked from the doctors and follow the treatment.