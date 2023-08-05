8,000 cases of conjunctivitis surface in Jammu in 4 weeks

Jammu: Over 8,000 cases of conjunctivitis have been reported in Jammu in the last four weeks.

“More than 7,000 to 8,000 people of different age groups have reported to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu with symptoms of conjunctivitis in one month,” Head of Department, Ophthalmology, GMC and Hospital, Jammu, Dr Ashok Sharma told Greater Kashmir.

He said that it started spreading from the children after they got infected in their respective educational institutions. Then, it spread among their family members and accordingly, it spread from one to another.

“It is a highly contagious and viral disease that spreads from one human to another. Hence, most of the people were infected,” he said. However, the number of infected people has dropped because of awareness, and medical care.