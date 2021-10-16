Health
82 COVID cases, 122 recoveries in J&K in last 24 hours
Srinagar, Oct 16: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 82 fresh COVID-19 cases- 67 in Kashmir and 15 in Jammu-however no new death has been reported in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has effectively risen to 3,30,967 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,426—2,174 in Jammu and 2,252 in Kashmir.
A total of 3,25,686 patients have recovered from the viral disease including the 122 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Presently, there are 855 active cases in J&K—159 in Jammu and 696 in Kashmir.