83 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, one fresh fatality in Jammu

As per data, 45 cases were reported in Kashmir and 38 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,23,582 while the death toll has reached 4,399.

A total of 3,18,025 have already recovered from the disease including the 153 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are a total of 1,158 active virus cases in J&K- 685 in Kashmir and 473 in Jammu.