93 COVID cases, 104 recoveries in J&K in last 24 hours

The case tally has effectively risen to 3,30,834 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,426—2,174 in Jammu and 2,252 in Kashmir.

A total of 3,25,473 patients have recovered from the viral disease including the 104 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are 935 active cases in J&K—211 in Jammu and 724 in Kashmir.covid