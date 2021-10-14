93 COVID cases, 104 recoveries in J&K in last 24 hours

Srinagar, Oct 14: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 93 fresh COVID-19 cases- 72 in Kashmir and 21 in Jammu-however no new death has been reported in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has effectively risen to 3,30,834 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,426—2,174 in Jammu and 2,252 in Kashmir.
A total of 3,25,473 patients have recovered from the viral disease including the 104 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Presently, there are 935 active cases in J&K—211 in Jammu and 724 in Kashmir.covid