93 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, one fresh fatality in Jammu

As per data, 50 cases were reported in Kashmir and 43 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,24,295 while the death toll has risen to 4,403.

A total of 3,18,838 have already recovered from the disease including the 203 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are a total of 1,054 active virus cases in J&K- 882 in Kashmir and 372 in Jammu.