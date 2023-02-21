99 percent  beneficiaries rate AB PM-JAY SEHAT scheme services excellent to good

On the basis of the feedback of the beneficiaries, grievances received on CGRMS, CPGRAMS, JKIGRMS, feedback of Insurance Company and triggers received from National Anti-Fraud Unit (NAFU) of National Health Authority (NHA) and strictly as per the guidelines issued by NHA, State Health Agency (SHA) conducted audit of 100 % claims preferred by Empanelled Private Hospitals including highly utilized packages like Cholecystectomy (Removal of Gall Bladder). So far more than 60,000 cases have been audited during the current policy period. This is in addition to the audit of each claim being done by the Insurance Company. This ensures efficient claim scrutiny which prevents unnecessary procedures from being booked under the scheme. On the basis of the audit, SHA imposed Rs. 3.06 Crores as penalty on the erring empanelled health-care providers and have taken action under guidelines against erring hospitals and treating doctors for violating standard treatment guidelines or for any other malpractice.

Government of Jammu & Kashmir under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and AB PM-JAY SEHAT empowers every family of J&K with a financial protection of Rs 5 lakh annually for meeting health expenditure. Jammu & Kashmir was one of the first States/UTs to universalize AB PM-JAY. The scheme is being implemented in the Insurance mode. So far, under AB PM-JAY and AB PM-JAY SEHAT more than 7 Lakh treatments have been provided to J&K domiciles including treatments received outside J&K using portability option and the treatments amount to more than Rs. 1100 Crores. On an average the daily claim outgo is about Rs. 2 Crores now.