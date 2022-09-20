A life-threatening reality of injection drug use- hepatitis!

What is the scenario of Kashmir?

To put it in one line and yet explain the gravity of the situation, it is an epidemic within an epidemic. Injection drug use is increasing in Kashmir. With the increase in the number of IDUs in the valley, the burden of blood-borne infections (Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B) has also increased to an alarming level.

These infections are spreading uncontrollably, just like fire. If on daily basis, we see 100 patients and screen them for Hepatitis approximately 70 patients test positive for it.

It is not just one complication associated to IDU it is a life altering and threatening condition for the injection drug user. What makes it an epidemic, is that it is a silent killer.

It keeps a person asymptomatic till it becomes chronic and causes liver failure cirrhosis (scarring of the liver) and is also associated with liver cancer.

About 80% of individuals exposed to Hepatitis C Virus develop chronic infection & 3-11 % with chronic Hepatitis C Virus develop liver cirrhosis within 20 yearsIts infectivity rate is high.

It not only causes health burden but also causes economic burden -as the treatment process for the same is expensive.The cost of treatment for these infections will cause a further strain to our already fragile healthcare sector.

This new emerging threat in our society is destroying and will destroy the most beautiful years of an individual i.e., adolescence and early adulthood as these years are most productive and are most healthy years of life but unfortunately, they are exposed to multiple anti-viral medications for a long term which also affects their mental health.

What makes Hepatitis C more dangerous is that there is no preventive vaccine for it, like in early years of childhood preventive vaccines for Hepatitis B is given which reduces the health burden of it.

One of the reasons for the increased prevalence of Hepatitis C among Injection Drug Users is that it is found to be 10 times more transmissible than HIV, per unit of blood.

Even if the needle is shared once, it can transmit the Hepatitis C virus. It can also spread silently to other family members and silently it can get transmitted to the baby from an infected mother. These all factors make it an EPIDEMIC which has silently creeped in our society and is engulfing substance users of the valley.