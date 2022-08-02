The Jammu and Kashmir government has put a spotlight on rural healthcare with an aim to decrease the burden of referrals on the hospitals in towns and cities.

Over the past many years, the hospitals and government medical colleges would receive referral cases owing to the non-availability of the health centres or healthcare facilities in the rural areas.

The unnecessary referrals would always overburden the doctors and paramedics at premiere hospitals in the City as the patients would not get treatment for their ailments in district hospitals.

But now, the Government of India has pumped a whopping amount of money and the J&K government has also set up scores of health and wellness centres which cater to the rural areas which has also resulted in decrease of the referral cases.