AB PM-JAY, AB PM-JAY SEHAT implementation in J&K | Panel to examine report on best practices with financial sustainability

Srinagar: The government Monday constituted a committee to examine the report prepared by the officers on best practices followed by different states for better implementation of the AB PM-JAY and AB PM-JAY SEHAT in terms of financial sustainability in J&K.

According to an order issued by Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, the committee will examine the study report which has been prepared by the officers of State Health Agency, J&K on the best practices followed by different states for better implementation of the AB PM-JAY and AB PM-JAY SEHAT in terms of financial sustainability, so that the same may be considered in Jammu & Kashmir for better implementation.

The committee will be headed by the Director Finance, Health and Medical Education Department.