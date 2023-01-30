AB PM-JAY, AB PM-JAY SEHAT implementation in J&K | Panel to examine report on best practices with financial sustainability

Srinagar: The government Monday constituted a committee to examine the report prepared by the officers on best practices followed by different states for better implementation of the AB PM-JAY and AB PM-JAY SEHAT in terms of financial sustainability in J&K.
According to an order issued by Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, the committee will examine the study report which has been prepared by the officers of State Health Agency, J&K on the best practices followed by different states for better implementation of the AB PM-JAY and AB PM-JAY SEHAT in terms of financial sustainability, so that the same may be considered in Jammu & Kashmir for better implementation.
The committee will be headed by the Director Finance, Health and Medical Education Department.
Director Coordination, New Medical Colleges, J&K; Deputy Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department and any other officer who may be co-opted by the chairman of the committee will be its members. State Nodal Officer, State Health Agency will be its member secretary. The committee has been asked to submit its report to the State Health Agency within a period of 15 days from the date of issuance of formal constitution order along with its suggestions and recommendations.
“Consequent upon receipt of the suggestions, recommendations of the Committee, the State Health Agency, J&K may place the report before the Governing Council for consideration or approval,” read an order.
In order to provide the best and most advanced health care facilities to the people of Jammu & Kashmir, the government launched the AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme in convergence with the central government's AB-PMJAY scheme to provide free-of-cost 'Universal Health Insurance Coverage' up to Rs 5 lakh per family on a floater basis.
At present 97 per cent of the population of Jammu & Kashmir has insurance cover. As on date, 60 lakh people in Jammu and Kashmir have been issued the “Golden Cards” and 16.36 lakh families have been provided with the health insurance under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogaya Yojana (PMJAY) and Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY)-SEHAT schemes.