ADC Bandipora reviews healthcare services

Bandipora: Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bandipora Waseem Raja Thursday visited District Hospital Bandipora to take stock of the healthcare services being provided at the hospital.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Raja visited several sections of the hospital including the Out Patient Department, Inpatient Ward, Theatre Block, and laboratories, and took stock of the functioning of the hospital and issues related to management, staff, infrastructure, facilities, and problem areas.
He interacted with the patients, attendants, and general staff to get feedback about healthcare services being provided at the hospital.
The visitors apprised Raja of the issues being faced by them and appealed for early redress of their grievances.
The healthcare staff also apprised him about the facilities provided to the patients.
Raja appreciated the staff for putting their best efforts to ease the problems of the patients and assured them that he would apprise the higher-ups about the issues being faced by them.
He urged them to work with extra zeal to improve the healthcare system in the district. Raja was accompanied by ACR Parvaiz Rahim and Medical Superintendent Dr Mushtaq.