ADC Bandipora reviews healthcare services

Bandipora: Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bandipora Waseem Raja Thursday visited District Hospital Bandipora to take stock of the healthcare services being provided at the hospital.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Raja visited several sections of the hospital including the Out Patient Department, Inpatient Ward, Theatre Block, and laboratories, and took stock of the functioning of the hospital and issues related to management, staff, infrastructure, facilities, and problem areas.