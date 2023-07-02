After diabetes and BP, obesity surge set off alarm bells across India

New Delhi: While India continues to battle the steep rise in two major lifestyle diseases -- type 2 diabetes and hypertension -- the growing cases of obesity has raised an alarm in the country.

The obesity surge comes at a time when millions of Indians turn away from home-made traditional diets to fatty, cheesy and oily processed foods and sugar-laden beverages.

Obesity is a major health-care concern, even in middle-income and low-income countries, because of its association with chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and some cancers.

The prevalence of overweight and obesity in India has doubled during the past two decades, leading to a notable increase in the burden of non-communicable diseases, according to a recent study published in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology.

Although India has made tremendous progress in providing primary and preventive health care to its citizens, it has not recognised obesity as a major healthcare concern to be acted on, argued the study titled “Obesity: another ongoing pandemic”.

Obesity was also touted as a modifiable risk factor of Covid-19 and the study emphasised that the goal of public health bodies should be to achieve a healthy weight at the population level that might reduce adverse outcomes for non-communicable and infectious diseases.