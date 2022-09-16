After govt nod, Paediatric services of GB Pant Hospital shifted to Children Hospital Bemina

As per a government order, the decision regarding the shifting of entire paediatric services of GB Pant Hospital to 500 Bedded Children Hospital was taken after assessing the proper functionality of all vital aspects and plans by the Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar.

“In the interest of seamless patient care, sanction is hereby accorded to continuation of Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynecology and Surgical Services along with dispensaries/commercial services at GB Pant Hospital Srinagar as per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU),” read the order.

Medical Superintendent, GB Pant Hospital, Dr Nazir Hussain Choudhary told Greater Kashmir that all the pediatric services have been shifted to the newly constructed hospital in Bemina.