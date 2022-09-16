After govt nod, Paediatric services of GB Pant Hospital shifted to Children Hospital Bemina

Srinagar, Sep 16: The J&K administration has shifted the paediatric services of GB Pant hospital to the newly-constructed 500-bedded Children Hospital in the Bemina locality of Srinagar.
As per a government order, the decision regarding the shifting of entire paediatric services of GB Pant Hospital to 500 Bedded Children Hospital was taken after assessing the proper functionality of all vital aspects and plans by the Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar.
“In the interest of seamless patient care, sanction is hereby accorded to continuation of Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynecology and Surgical Services along with dispensaries/commercial services at GB Pant Hospital Srinagar as per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU),” read the order.
Medical Superintendent, GB Pant Hospital, Dr Nazir Hussain Choudhary told Greater Kashmir that all the pediatric services have been shifted to the newly constructed hospital in Bemina.
“All the services including wards, laboratories, ICUs, DICs and NRCs etc. would function at the Children hospital in Bemina. We are on the job, our staff is also active in the newly constructed hospital so that the patient care doesn't suffer," he said.
Also, the government will soon shift the Chest Diseases (CD) hospital in Dalgate locality to the GB Pant Hospital.
As per the order, a detailed proposal delineating holistic action plan by Principal Government Medical College Srinagar shall be shared with the Department.
Medical Superintendent, Chest Disease (CD) Hospital, Dr Saleem Tak told Greater Kashmir that they will soon shift to GB Pant hospital.
“In this regard, the GMC will make a proper plan. After submitting the plan , CD hospital will be shifted to GB Pant hospital. Till then, all the healthcare services will continue to function smoothly at CD hospital," he said.