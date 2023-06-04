After years of delay, MCCH Anantnag finally to be shifted

The hospital, presently housed in an old, dilapidated and unsafe building in congested Sherbagh locality of town caters to the entire south Kashmir as well as Chenab and Pir Panchal valleys.

The hospital is only 40 bedded with an average of more than 40,000 patients in the Out-patient Department (OPD) and about 7,000 indoor patient’s on a monthly basis.

It always remains overcrowded with even two to three patients sharing a single bed.