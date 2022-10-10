Ahmedabad University prof discovers novel miRNA in saliva to predict tumour aggressiveness, prognosis of oral cancer

"Patients don't consult a doctor until there is a visible patch which might be too late for therapy. If the tumour is surgically removed, one doesn't know if resistance has developed unless a follow-up is done, which typically happens only with visible signs of tumour growth, and there is an invasive biopsy needed at every stage," he said.



"Our idea is to move towards non-invasive, definitive methods that would enable accurate monitoring of tumour response to therapy. At the same time, we would like to make this widely accessible and cost-effective," Dr Tanavde added.



He said that the team used commercially available kits to purify salivary exosomes.



"Then, through a simple PCR, which is now available in the smallest of towns, we can measure the expression of miRNA-1307," said the professor.