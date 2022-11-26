AIIMS ransomware attack: Key patient data at risk of leak, sale on Dark Web

The cyber attack on AIIMS shut down its main and back-up servers.



The attackers hacked the e-hospital service which manages the patient data system, affecting the outpatient department (OPD) and sample collection services.



Those behind the cyber attack have warned AIIMS to "prepare for a negotiation".



Delhi Police are investigating the cyber attack.



Meanwhile, AIIMS officials said that all affected online patient services are now being run on manual mode.



According to CloudSEK, a massive spike in cyberattacks on healthcare organisations has been witnessed during the pandemic.



"Our research shows that in the first four months of 2022, the number of cyberattacks on the industry rose by 95.34 per cent compared to the same period in 2021. The Indian healthcare sector was the second most targeted when it comes to cyberattacks worldwide," the company spokesperson said.



Protecting patients' medical and financial information has emerged as a new challenge for healthcare organisations.



According to Indusface, an application security SaaS company, there were more than 1 million cyber attacks of various types across Indusface's global healthcare clientele.



Of these, 278,000 attacks were reported in India, highlighting the vulnerabilities of the Indian healthcare sector.

