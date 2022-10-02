AIIMS revises OPD registration timings for cancer patients

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced a revised timing of OPD registrations for patients to avail the outpatient services at Dr B R Ambedkar Institute-Rotary Cancer Hospital (DBRAIRCH).

The OPD registrations will be done from 8 am to 1 pm on all working days. Earlier, the patients had to register for OPD appointments between 8 am and 11:30 am.

“The timing of patients' registration in OPD at DBRAIRCH-AIIMS is revised. The patient registration in OPD will be done from 8 am till 1 pm on all working days," said the letter issued by Sushma Bhatnagar, chief at Dr B R Ambedkar Institute-Rotary Cancer Hospital and head of NCI AIIMS.