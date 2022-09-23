Air pollution exposure in first 5 years of life puts kids at brain disorder risks

Experts assessed children's exposure to air pollution from conception to 8.5 years of age on a monthly basis.

The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Pollution, found an association in children aged 9-12, between exposure to air pollutants in the womb and during the first 8.5 years of life and alterations in white matter structural connectivity in the brain.

The greater the child's exposure before age five, the greater the brain structure alteration observed in preadolescence, according to the team led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal).

"The novel aspect of the present study is that it identified periods of susceptibility to air pollution. We measured exposure using a finer time scale by analysing the data on a month-by-month basis, unlike previous studies in which data was analysed for trimesters of pregnancy or childhood years," said Anne-Claire Binter, ISGlobal researcher and first author of the study.