All 3 gynaecologist posts vacant at SDH Sogam, patients suffer

Kupwara: All three sanctioned posts of gynaecologists are vacant at Sub District Hospital (SDH) Sogam here causing problems to patients.

The hospital. which caters to over hundred villages of Lolab Valley, has been functioning without a specialist doctor for the last several years with authorities doing nothing to fill the vacant posts.

According to sources, of three sanctioned posts of gynaecologists, not a single one has been filled up. However a medical officer with a diploma in gynaecology is running the section for three days and two nights a week.