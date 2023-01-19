All 3 gynaecologist posts vacant at SDH Sogam, patients suffer

Kupwara: All three sanctioned posts of gynaecologists are vacant at Sub District Hospital (SDH) Sogam here causing problems to patients.
The hospital. which caters to over hundred villages of Lolab Valley, has been functioning without a specialist doctor for the last several years with authorities doing nothing to fill the vacant posts.
According to sources, of three sanctioned posts of gynaecologists, not a single one has been filled up. However a medical officer with a diploma in gynaecology is running the section for three days and two nights a week.
The residents said that a Consultant Gynaecologist was working under NHM at SDH Sogam, but a few years ago he left the job, and since then his replacement has not been made.
According to locals, the doctor with diploma in gynaecology posted at SDH Sogam was recently asked to join at Gurez for one month, but after public resentment, Director Health Services Kashmir revoked the order. The shortage of gynaecologists has left the locals anguished. They said that due to shortage of gynaecologists, patients were suffering a lot, but the concerned authorities were watching as mute spectators.
They said that due to the lack of specialist doctors, patients either have to visit District Hospital Handwara or Sub District Hospital Kupwara which tells upon them because majority of the people belong to the labor class.
They said that until the vacant posts of gynaecologists are permanently filled, the government should fill the posts under NHM so that the hardships being faced by common people may end.
“Despite surgeries being carried out in the hospital, it lacks a blood bank, We have requested hundreds of times to higher officials for installing a blood bank in the hospital but to no avail,” a local social activist Ajaz Ahmad told Greater Kashmir.
“We have brought this issue into the notice of district administration and health department numerous times but nothing concrete has been done so far,” he added.
The locals have now sought immediate intervention of Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha in this regard.
Block Medical Officer (BMO) Sogam Dr Fareed Chowdhary acknowledged the hardships being faced by the people. “We have written to higher ups about vacant posts of gynaecologist at SDH Sogam, hopefully few of the posts will be filled soon,” he added.