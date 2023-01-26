Allegations on violation of STGs | H&ME deptt constitutes inquiry committee

Srinagar: Health and Medical Education Department (H&ME) has constituted an inquiry committee to investigate allegations on violation of Standard Treatment Guidelines (STGs).
It is worth to mention that on October 27, 2022, three doctors namely Dr Junaid Khursheed, District Hospital Budgam, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, SDH Sopore and Dr Yawar Nisar Super-Specialty Hospital, Srinagar were banned from private practice over violation of Standard Treatment Guidelines (STGs) issued by National Health Authority.
As per the order issued by Secretary Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, “Sanction is accorded to the constitution of an Inquiry Committee of officers to enquire into the allegations levelled against doctors of Health and Medical Education Department for violating Standard Treatment Guidelines (STGs) of the National Health Authority.”
Dr Yashpal Sharma, Director Coordination, new GMCs, J&K will be chairman of the committee, Dr Mir Yasir, Assistant Professor, Department of Plastic Surgery, SKIMS will be members while Sanam Mansoor (JKAS), State Nodal Officer, SHA, J&K will be Member Secretary while any other officer/expert can be co-opted by the Chairman as member.
As per the order, the term and references of the Enquiry Committee as per order shall be as and when any complaint regarding violation of Standard Treatment Guidelines (STGs) along with the report of J&K State Health Agency is received in the Department, the same shall be placed before the aforesaid Enquiry Committee through its Member Secretary for holding in-depth enquiry.
“On the receipt of a complaint, the enquiry committee shall submit its enquiry report within (15) days positively to the Administrative Department,” the order reads.
The Committee has been asked to take note of the Government Order No. 612-JK(HME) of 2022 dated 12.08.2022, where under instructions have been issued to the doctors to refrain from private practice during official hours/duty hours in health institutions and other mal-practices,” it said. “At present, the Committee shall conduct enquiry in respect of doctors who, vide Government Order No.758-JK (HME) of 2022 dated 27.10.2022, have been banned from doing any private practice across the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir,” the order reads.
The enquiry committee has been asked to report within a period of 15 days.