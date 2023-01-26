Allegations on violation of STGs | H&ME deptt constitutes inquiry committee

Srinagar: Health and Medical Education Department (H&ME) has constituted an inquiry committee to investigate allegations on violation of Standard Treatment Guidelines (STGs).

It is worth to mention that on October 27, 2022, three doctors namely Dr Junaid Khursheed, District Hospital Budgam, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, SDH Sopore and Dr Yawar Nisar Super-Specialty Hospital, Srinagar were banned from private practice over violation of Standard Treatment Guidelines (STGs) issued by National Health Authority.

As per the order issued by Secretary Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, “Sanction is accorded to the constitution of an Inquiry Committee of officers to enquire into the allegations levelled against doctors of Health and Medical Education Department for violating Standard Treatment Guidelines (STGs) of the National Health Authority.”