ALLEGED MEDICAL NEGLIGENCE AT SHIFA HOSPITAL | Divisional Commissioner orders probe

"The committee shall submit the requisite enquiry report with regard to medical negligence along with its findings, recommendations and concrete comments to this office within a week’s time," reads an official communique.

A female patient from Anantnag district was diagnosed with submucosal uterine fibroid. She was advised for a simple Laparoscopic procedure on November 23.

A submucosal uterine fibroid is a benign tumor that grows just under the surface of the uterine lining.

Family members of the patient told Greater Kashmir that due to overdose of glycine, her vital organs like heart, lungs, kidneys were involved.

"Besides overdose of drugs, doctors used the expired injections. Even the hospital authorities apologised for the same. But they are only minting money from the people. They are risking the lives of many people," said Abdul Raheem, uncle of the patient.

Raheem said that the hospital authorities are asking the family to pay the amount in lakhs.

However, Hospital authorities denied any medical negligence.

Dr Gulzar Ahmad, Director, Shifa Hospital told Greater Kashmir that they are ready to face any committee and probe.

"We have not done any medical negligence. Patient developed complications, we tried our best and saved her life. This family does not want to pay hospital bills," he said.