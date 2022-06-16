Ambulance driver helps save woman's life in Rajouri

" 108 Ambulance JK11F 4697 run by Parvod Kumar alongwith Emergency Medical Trainer (EMT) Imran Chowdhary responded to the call and rushed to remote Gundha village and evacuated the pregnant woman in labour pain," officials said.

The woman was attended to at around 2:30 am in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

While the ambulance was taking the patient to Primary Health Center Khawas, her health deteriorated.

Both mother and the girl were taken to PHC Khawas where they were medically examined and declared stable. The heroic act of both the ambulance driver and EMT saved the life of mother and daughter receiving large scale appreciation.