Amid COVID surge, J&K admin orders complete ban on non-essential movement over weekends

Srinagar Jan 20: Amid a spike in COVID cases, the J&K government on Thursday ordered complete restriction on "non-essential movement" of people across the UT from every Friday 2 pm till Monday 6 am.
An order issued by the Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, in his capacity as the chairman of the State Executive Committee of the Department of Disaster Management Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, also exempted pregnant woman employees from physical attendance at offices. They shall be allowed to work from home due to the prevailing COVID spike.
J&K logged the highest ever single-day spike of 5,992 in COVID cases today since the pandemic broke out in the UT in spring 2020.
Seven fresh fatalities were also reported in the UT today.