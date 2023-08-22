An aspirin a day crucial for heart attack survivors: Study

London, Aug 22: Heart attack patients who do not take daily aspirin are more likely to have a repeat myocardial infarction, stroke, or death than those who take the drug consistently, a new study said on Tuesday.

According to the study presented at ESC (European Society of Cardiology) Congress 2023, aspirin is mandatory following a heart attack due to its ability to prevent blood clot formation, and thus reduce the risk of a new heart attack or stroke.

"Our findings suggest that not taking aspirin as prescribed after a heart attack is linked to a higher risk of having another heart attack, a stroke or dying," said study author Dr Anna Meta Kristensen of Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg Hospital, Denmark.

The study used data from Danish nationwide health registries, including patients aged 40 years and over who had a first-time heart attack from 2004 through 2017, were treated with a coronary stent and took aspirin as prescribed during the first year after their heart attack.

Adherence to aspirin was evaluated at two, four, six and eight years after the heart attack.