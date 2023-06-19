‘An oral probiotic might treat dry eye disease’

Texas: Oral treatment of a commercially available probiotic bacterial strain was found to improve dry eye condition in an animal model in a study conducted by a research group at Baylor College of Medicine. The findings were presented at ASM Microbe 2023, the American Society for Microbiology's annual meeting.

Dry eye, a common condition in which tears produced by the eye can't keep the eye adequately lubricated, afflicts approximately 1 in 20 people in the United States. It can cause eye stinging and burning, inflammation, blurry vision and light sensitivity. Extreme cases can result in damage to the eye's surface if left untreated. The most common treatments involve the application of eye drops, gels or ointment. This new, unconventional treatment involves bacteria in the intestinal tract. Presenting author Laura Schaefer, Ph.D., of Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, said, "The 'friendly' bacteria that live in the human gastrointestinal tract have been linked to health and protection against disease in many parts of the body, including the gut, brain and lung. It's therefore not surprising that the gut microbiome also has effects on our eyes."