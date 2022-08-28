ANTI-DRUG RALLY | Shopian hospital receives 270 heroin cases since January 2022

Shopian: In an attempt to keep the scourge of drugs off the society, the civil society members and social activists in south Kashmir's Shopian town organised an anti-drug rally.

The streets and thoroughfares of the town reverberated with the slogans like 'say no to drugs' and 'drug free Shopian' for a couple of hours. Donning uniforms, the students from several schools including Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Greenland Educational Institute, Mohammadiya Institution and Oxford Educational Institute participated in the rally.

Prominent social activist Magray Mansoor, who organised the rally told Greater Kashmir that it was crucial to raise awareness among the people, given the alarming rise of drug addict cases in the area.

"We will continue our fight against the menace", Mansoor said. He said that in the past they had also organised such rallies and programs to keep the menace at bay.