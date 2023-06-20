Apple Watch saves woman from deadly blood clot: Report

San Francisco, June 20: An Apple Watch has saved a woman from a potentially deadly blood clot by waking her up from a nap, the media reported.

One day when Kimmie Watkins wasn't feeling well, she decided to take a nap to help her feel better, reports AppleInsider.

She felt lightheaded and dizzy, and blamed it on not eating enough food.

The sleep didn't last for very long as her Apple Watch warned her of a high heart rate of 178 beats per minute.

The Apple Watch woke her with an alarm "that said that my heart rate had been too high for too long," explained Watkins.

"So for over 10 minutes, it was too high."