Approved in 2019, 10-bedded eye ward, OT yet to be constructed at Kupwara hospital

“After the Director Health Services Kashmir authorised the J&K Housing Board to take up the work, some construction material was dumped in the premises of SDH Kupwara but due to reasons unknown, the construction is yet to start,” a civil society member of Kupwara Malik Irfan said.

“After successive representations to each government, a super specialty eye ward was sanctioned for the poor people of Kupwara but it seems that the concerned authorities have made their mind to shift it to some other place in Kashmir,” he said.

The residents said that they were unable to figure out why the J&K Housing Board had not taken up the construction work even if the payment had already been approved.