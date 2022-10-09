Army organises artificial limb fitment camp in Durgmulla

Srinagar: Army organised an artificial limb fitment camp in Durgmulla.

“Indian Army in cooperation with Jaipur Based NGO, Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), organized a three day artificial limb fitment and assistance camp for specially abled persons from 07 Oct 22 to 09 Oct 22 at Uddan School Durgmulla Garrison in Kupwara district,” a statement said.

“350 plus people benefitted from the camp, beneficiaries were provided with 20 wheelchairs, 162 hearing aids and 28 different types of crutches. In addition to the equipment, a team of prosthetics technicians was also present who assessed the amputees & specially abled and fitted artificial limbs to 23 beneficiaries.141 calipers were also provided to individuals affected by Polio and other deformities,” it added.

“This was the second time that a camp for specially abled persons was organized at such a large scale in Durgmulla area of Kupwara District. The initiative was profoundly appreciated by the local population. Local Awam flocked the camp even from remote areas of Machil, Keren and Tangdhar regions as well as remote villages of Warsun and Awoora of Kupwara. The Awam felt the Camp was a great step towards amelioration of the conditions of the disabled persons in North Kashmir,” the Army said.