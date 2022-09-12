Army organises medical camp

Rajouri: Hundreds of villagers from different places of Darhal tehsil in Rajouri took part in a medical camp organised by Garhi battalion of Army and received healthcare services from a team of experts.

Army said that this medical camp was organized on Monday by Garhi Battalion under Tithwal Brigade of the Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavna to help local needy people of Simbli Gali, Budh Ki Nari and Hill Tak villages of Darhal.

The main objective of this program is to provide medical help and assistance to the people of remote areas. The Army said that due to the lack of medical facilities in these areas and account of difficult terrain people do not have many options for health-related issues.