Around 10,000 deaths attributed to air pollution yearly in J&K: Director SKIMS

He said the measures, which can contribute to decreasing air pollution include using fewer vehicles, decreasing the use of unleaded petrol, decreasing use of biomass fuels, less use of Kangri, and using vented heaters.

He said air pollution is affecting every single organ of the body and ”we have work to reduce the pollution.”

“Air quality index in Kashmir is gradually going into poor category, especially during winters and in the past few days AQI has gone from moderate to severe and there is need to intervene now," he added.

He said government is the policy maker and in the recent past good things have happened like plantation on Hari Parbat and changing Hari Parbat from barren to forest land.

“There is need to take similar initiatives so as to reduce the air pollution. Walking tracks have been constructed is also a good initiative as a part of Smart City Project and there is need to do more small steps so as control air pollution gradually,” he said.