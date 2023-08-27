ARS-CoV-2 infection linked to high blood pressure in adults: Study

This is the first study to compare the development and risk factors associated with persistent high blood pressure in people with Covid-19 infection to influenza, a similar respiratory virus. Hypertension is defined as having top and bottom numbers greater than or equal to 130/80 mm Hg, according to the 2017 ACC/AHA Guideline for the Prevention, Detection, Evaluation, and Management of High Blood Pressure in Adults.

Data from electronic medical records were analysed at the Montefiore Health System in the Bronx, New York, which serves a large, racially and ethnically diverse population.

“Given the sheer number of people affected by Covid-19 compared to influenza, these statistics are alarming and suggest that many more patients will likely develop high blood pressure in the future, which may present a major public health burden,” Duong said. “These findings should heighten awareness to screen at-risk patients for hypertension after COVID-19 illness to enable earlier identification and treatment for hypertension-related complications, such as cardiovascular and kidney disease.”

The authors noted that the people in the study were primarily from communities with low socioeconomic status, which may increase their susceptibility to developing high blood pressure after Covid-19 infection.