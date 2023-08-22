Artificial intelligence scans could spot signs of Parkinson's disease years before diagnosis: Study

San Francisco: Researchers have confirmed that eye scans powered by artificial intelligence (AI) could detect Parkinson's disease years before people have symptoms, a new study has shown.

According to the study published in the journal Neurology, researchers were able to demonstrate how disease-related markers were identified years before clinical diagnosis.

Researchers from London's Moorfields Eye Hospital and the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology used AI and machine learning to identify markers of the disease in eye scans.

The procedure discovered physical differences in the eyes of people with Parkinson's disease and those who did not have the condition.

The researchers studied data collected from 154,830 patients over the age of 40 who attended eye hospitals in London between 2008 and 2018, using optical coherence tomography (OCT), a type of 3D scan that produces a detailed image of the cross-section of the retina.