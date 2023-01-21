As referral rate goes down, District Hospital Shopian witnesses significant patient footfall

Shopian: Last week, Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Kapran village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district felt breathlessness and was rushed to District Hospital Shopian.

As an on-duty doctor examined Ahmad, he found his oxygen saturation level plunging significantly. It ticked up the anxiety of his family and they began readying themselves to shift him to Srinagar.

However, the doctor clamped an oxygen mask to his face and assured his family that there was no need to take him anywhere.

In the next two hours, the doctors performed a battery of tests and scans and started the treatment. After a few hours, much to the relief of his family, Ahmad showed a significant improvement.

"All blood tests and x-rays were performed at the hospital", said the patient’s son and attendant Muhammad Hussain.