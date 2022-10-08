Ask the doctor

Are there any Health guidelines from Quran and Sunnah?
Eat of the good things we have provided for your sustenance, but commit no excess therein (Quran 20:81) In this ayat dietary moderation is recommended and science has proved the role of a low-calorie diet in delaying the process of ageing.
Islam considers health as one of the greatest blessings given by Allah. The Prophet (PBUH) said: “There are two blessings which many people do not appreciate: Health and leisure.”
At another place, our Prophet (SAW) has said: ‘The stomach is the house of every ailment, and diet is the best cure. Give to each body what you have accustomed it with.”
Enlist the health tips from Prophet (SAW)
Refraining from consuming alcohol
Washing hands before & after meals
Emphasis on personal hygiene
Keeping the lid on utensils
Eating black seeds
Fasting in the month of Ramadan
Using honey
Refraining from gobbling food and drink
Eat in moderation
Eat slowly
Participate in sports
Adequate Sleep and Salat (prayer)
Share food with needy
Foster a strong community
Fasting
Dental hygiene
Drink water slowly
Mental health
Do not get angry
Is there any relation between piety and health?
One has to be careful about diet, food, health, factors causing diseases, and environment, and to keep away from contagious diseases whether viral or non-viral. He should never have the impression that Taqwa only concerns the soul and it has nothing to do with the body, for Taqwa is to keep away and be careful of all what is harmful to human beings, whether it is physical or spiritual.