Ask the doctor

Are there any Health guidelines from Quran and Sunnah?

Eat of the good things we have provided for your sustenance, but commit no excess therein (Quran 20:81) In this ayat dietary moderation is recommended and science has proved the role of a low-calorie diet in delaying the process of ageing.

Islam considers health as one of the greatest blessings given by Allah. The Prophet (PBUH) said: “There are two blessings which many people do not appreciate: Health and leisure.”

At another place, our Prophet (SAW) has said: ‘The stomach is the house of every ailment, and diet is the best cure. Give to each body what you have accustomed it with.”

Enlist the health tips from Prophet (SAW)

Refraining from consuming alcohol

Washing hands before & after meals

Emphasis on personal hygiene

Keeping the lid on utensils

Eating black seeds

Fasting in the month of Ramadan

Using honey

Refraining from gobbling food and drink

Eat in moderation

Eat slowly

Participate in sports

Adequate Sleep and Salat (prayer)

Share food with needy

Foster a strong community

Fasting

Dental hygiene

Drink water slowly

Mental health

Do not get angry

Is there any relation between piety and health?

One has to be careful about diet, food, health, factors causing diseases, and environment, and to keep away from contagious diseases whether viral or non-viral. He should never have the impression that Taqwa only concerns the soul and it has nothing to do with the body, for Taqwa is to keep away and be careful of all what is harmful to human beings, whether it is physical or spiritual.

