Ask the doctor

Are there any Health guidelines from Quran and Sunnah?

Eat of the good things we have provided for your sustenance, but commit no excess therein (Quran 20:81) In this ayat dietary moderation is recommended and science has proved the role of a low-calorie diet in delaying the process of ageing.

Islam considers health as one of the greatest blessings given by Allah. The Prophet (PBUH) said: “There are two blessings which many people do not appreciate: Health and leisure.”

At another place, our Prophet (SAW) has said: ‘The stomach is the house of every ailment, and diet is the best cure. Give to each body what you have accustomed it with.”