Assigned major responsibilities, GMC Srinagar administrator ‘part time’

Srinagar, Feb 18: The staff of the Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar Friday alleged that the functioning of the medical college was hampered with the administrator, a bureaucrat, continuing to hold ‘additional charge’ at the institute instead of working full time.
Recently, the J&K government transferred a major chunk of powers and responsibilities of GMCs in J&K to the administrators and two subordinate officials.
These responsibilities were earlier vested with the principals of these medical colleges.
However, at GMC Srinagar, the administrator holds the additional charge of the medical college, having earlier been appointed as Additional Director of SKIMS Soura.
As per many staff members of the medical college, this is creating hurdles in the smooth functioning of the medical college. A senior administrator of a GMC Srinagar associated hospital said that the current administrator had to distribute his time between SKIMS Soura and GMC Srinagar.
“Both these institutes are largest in Kashmir and the official has several matters under his ambit including budgeting, planning, employee matters, and even those related to patient care,” he said.
He said that the administrator was not able to allocate adequate time to GMC Srinagar and the result was “pending issues”.
A faculty member of the medical college said, “Now that the administrator is required to address most issues of the hospitals of the medical colleges, the government must at least give a full-fledged officer to the medical colleges,” he said.
Expressing concern over the continuing additional charge for “many months”, he said that it could “ruin both the institutes”.
Additional Chief Secretary to J&K Government, Health and Medical Education, VivekBhardwaj told Greater Kashmir that he was aware of the issue and the department was in the process of taking the issue up with the General Administration Department (GAD).
“We are expecting that an administrator will be provided to GMC Srinagar soon,” he said.
The government had on February 9 issued an order that allocated the administrators, personal officer, and administrative officer major responsibilities at the medical colleges.
The fresh responsibilities of the administrators include supervision of non-gazetted employees of the medical colleges; APRs, inquiries and personal matters of all employees; reference of vacancies; budget and planning; all matters of estates of the medical colleges including hostels of the medical colleges; monitoring of funds allocated under the National Health Mission; Hospital Development Fund; draft formulation of recruitment rules; security and other issues.