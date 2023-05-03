AstraZeneca gets approval to import breast cancer treatment drug in India

New Delhi: AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd., a science-led biopharmaceutical company, on Wednesday announced that it has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the cancer drug Trastuzumab Deruxtecan for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer.

Trastuzumab Deruxtecan is a specifically engineered HER2-directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) being jointly developed and commercialised by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.

AstraZeneca has received import and marketing permission in Form CT-20 from the regulator, and the therapy is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received a prior anti-HER2-based regimen.

The India approval is based on a global, head-to-head, randomised, open-label, registrational Phase III trial of DESTINY Breast 03. Globally, Trastuzumab Deruxtecan is approved in more than 40 countries, including the US, for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.