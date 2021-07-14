At 38,792, India sees rise in new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi, July 14: India reported 38,792 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and 624 deaths due to the virus, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Wednesday.



This is the 36th consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases. But the numbers are higher than Tuesday which stood at 31,443 and was the least recorded new Covid cases in 118 days.



The active cases have now come down below 5 lakh. The country has 4,29,946 active cases presently and has witnessed a total of 4,11,408 deaths so far.