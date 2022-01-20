At 5,992, J&K logs highest single-day spike in COVID cases; seven fresh deaths

Srinagar, 20: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike of 5992 new COVID-19 cases- 4,072 in Kashmir and 1920 in Jammu-even as five new deaths were reported in Jammu division and two in Kashmir in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has risen to 3,78,661 while the death toll jumped to 4,586-2,349 in Kashmir and 2,237 in Jammu, officials said.
A total of 343031 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 1177 in the last 24 hours.
Active cases have surged to 31044-Jammu and 10535 in Jammu and 20509 in Kashmir.