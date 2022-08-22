Atal Dulloo reviews LSD control measures

Srinagar: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo, today chaired a meeting to review the measures taken for combating the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) across Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Secretary in APD, Special Secretary, APD, Director Finance APD, Director Animal Husbandry Jammu/Kashmir, representatives of SKUAST Jammu/Kashmir, Chief Animal Husbandry officers of all districts and other concerned officials both in person and through video conferencing.

Chairing the meeting, the ACS directed the officers that Ring Vaccination among affected animals should be carried out immediately besides more animals should be tested for disease.

He further asked both the directors to ensure availability of required medicines in all the affected areas so that the spread can be timely tackled.