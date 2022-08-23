Authorities appoint 2 doctors under NHM in Karnah

Kupwara: Authorities on Tuesday issued appointment orders in favour of two newly recruited doctors who are supposed to perform their duties in the border town of Karnah in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Both the doctors Dr Farah Muneer and Dr Junaid Iqbal Lone were selected after a proper process by National Health Mission, following which their selection list was published on 16 August 2022 and today they were provided appointment orders.

“Hardly anybody among doctors prefers to work in hard zones like Karnah, but such is not the case with me, I have intentionally chosen to work in my native area to lessen their pain,” Dr Farah told Greater Kashmir.