Avoiding salt in meals may cut heart attack, stroke risk by 20%: Study

Seoul: Eating a salt-free diet can reduce your risk of cardiovascular diseases like heart attack and stroke by almost a fifth, finds a study.

According to the study, led by researchers from the Kyungpook National University Hospital in South Korea, people who always add salt to their foods are 22 per cent more likely to suffer atrial fibrillation than those who never (18 per cent), or sometimes (15 per cent) add it.

Atrial fibrillation is an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots in the heart. It increases the risk of stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications. People with AF are five times more likely to have a stroke.

“Our study indicates that lower frequency of adding salt to foods was associated with lower risk of AF,” said lead author Yoon Jung Park of Kyungpook National University Hospital.

For the study, presented at the European Society of Cardiology conference held in Amsterdam last week, the team examined data from 395,682 British people, aged 40 to 70, who were followed for 11 years.