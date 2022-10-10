Awareness drive on domestic violence, women rights organised at District Hospital Bandipora

Bandipora: Continuing its effort to make the Ministry of Women and Child Development Special Campaign 2.0 a success, Mission Shakti, SAKHI–One Stop Centre, Bandipora in collaboration with District Administration Bandipora today organised a massive awareness drive cum sensitization programme at District Hospital Bandipora.
The orientation highlighted various aspects on domestic violence, women rights, role of SAKHI - One Stop Centre and 181 Women Helpline.
During the event, doctors, medical, paramedical staff, patients and attendants in large numbers were sensitized about One Stop Centre Scheme which aims to address various Domestic Violence issues and to provide support and assistance to women affected by any kind of violence, both in private and public spaces.
During the event, Jameela Akhter, CW OSC highlighted the need of various women centric laws and regulations. Shahida Bashir highlighted the role of redressal systems for women, who encounter any violence.
Centre Administrator, SAKHI Bandipora, Ishrat Ayoub while informing the participants about the need to break their silence on violence said, "One-Stop Centre is a centrally sponsored scheme committed to safeguarding women and girls from any kind of violence,"
She said that emergency response and medical assistance are being provided free of cost at SAKHI - One Stop Centre Bandipora to women and girls affected by various kinds of violence along with provision of temporary shelter, police assistance, legal aid and psycho-social counseling.