Awareness drive on domestic violence, women rights organised at District Hospital Bandipora

Bandipora: Continuing its effort to make the Ministry of Women and Child Development Special Campaign 2.0 a success, Mission Shakti, SAKHI–One Stop Centre, Bandipora in collaboration with District Administration Bandipora today organised a massive awareness drive cum sensitization programme at District Hospital Bandipora.

The orientation highlighted various aspects on domestic violence, women rights, role of SAKHI - One Stop Centre and 181 Women Helpline.

During the event, doctors, medical, paramedical staff, patients and attendants in large numbers were sensitized about One Stop Centre Scheme which aims to address various Domestic Violence issues and to provide support and assistance to women affected by any kind of violence, both in private and public spaces.