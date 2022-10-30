Awareness programme on Breast Cancer held

Srinagar: Breast Cancer awareness generation and interactive event PinKayakithon was held at Nigeen here today.
The event envisaged by Dr Shabnam Bashir, Breast and Colorectal Oncosurgeon, was organised under the auspices of the Association of Breast Surgeons of India (ABSI) in collaboration with Kashmir Cancer Awareness Network (Kashmir CAN).
The event included Breast Cancer awareness talk by Dr Shabnam Bashir, cancer survivor story narrating her first-hand experience of going through breast. Kayak race.
A walkathon was arranged in order to emphasise the importance of physical activity in prevention of cancers, including breast cancer.
Dr Shabnam and other expert speakers like renowned medical oncologist Prof Shaad Saleem elaborated on different aspects of cancer self-detection, screening methods, and importance of strong suspicion by women as well as her doctor, and of earliest possible detection. It was emphasised that one third of cancer deaths are attributable to behavioural and dietary factors, such as obesity (excessive body weight), lack of physical exercise, low fruit and vegetable intake, and tobacco and alcohol use. All of these are easily modifiable risk factors, which just need some changes in lifestyle and dietary habits.
The event was participated, in addition to the members of the medical profession and cancer survivors, by experts in related fields and philanthropists.