Awareness programme on Breast Cancer held

Srinagar: Breast Cancer awareness generation and interactive event PinKayakithon was held at Nigeen here today.

The event envisaged by Dr Shabnam Bashir, Breast and Colorectal Oncosurgeon, was organised under the auspices of the Association of Breast Surgeons of India (ABSI) in collaboration with Kashmir Cancer Awareness Network (Kashmir CAN).

The event included Breast Cancer awareness talk by Dr Shabnam Bashir, cancer survivor story narrating her first-hand experience of going through breast. Kayak race.

A walkathon was arranged in order to emphasise the importance of physical activity in prevention of cancers, including breast cancer.