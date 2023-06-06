‘Bandipora has sizeable population suffering from cardiopulmonary diseases’

Ex-Director SKIMS claimed that despite the region’s attractiveness and gifts of water bodies and natural beauty, there was a lack of knowledge and instruction regarding how to lead a healthy lifestyle.

“There is a room for improvement in terms of the entire basic infrastructure, which will eventually lead to awareness. Additionally, prompt diagnosis and treatment will create a healthy society,” Ahangar said. He asserted that a “strong community is built on a foundation of good health.”

He continued by saying that a healthy lifestyle was crucial for the heart. According to Ahangar, people who lead sedentary lifestyles with little exercise and improper eating habits “generate lipids, cholesterol, triglycerides, and fat in their bodies.” “It causes blood vessels to get choked or blocked, which can result in heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure, or liver illness. Peripheral vessels also get involved, and it causes a number of disorders as well. Therefore, lifestyle is a crucial factor,” Ahnagar said.