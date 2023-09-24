Baramulla GMC’s associated hospital hit with staff shortage

Baramulla: The Government Medical College (GMC)’s associated hospital in Baramulla is grappling with a severe staff shortage, hampering its day-to-day work.

As per the official records, around 97 positions across various cadres are lying vacant in different sections of the hospital, leaving the institution struggling to maintain day-to-day operations.

Official figures available with Greater Kashmir reveal the dire situation as out of the 228 sanctioned posts encompassing gazetted, non-gazetted, and Class IV categories, only 131 are currently occupied.

This has left a void of 97 unfilled positions, which translates to a staggering 42 percent vacancy rate within the hospital.

The gazetted category, which plays a pivotal role in the medical hierarchy, has been particularly hard-hit. Of the 59 sanctioned gazetted posts, a mere 36 are currently filled, while 23 remain vacant.

Notably, this includes essential positions such as medical officers, senior consultants in medicine, and consultant pediatricians, further compounding the staff crisis. In the non-gazetted category, the situation is equally concerning, with only 53 out of 115 sanctioned positions currently staffed.