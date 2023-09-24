Baramulla GMC’s associated hospital hit with staff shortage

Baramulla: The Government Medical College (GMC)’s associated hospital in Baramulla is grappling with a severe staff shortage, hampering its day-to-day work.
As per the official records, around 97 positions across various cadres are lying vacant in different sections of the hospital, leaving the institution struggling to maintain day-to-day operations.
Official figures available with Greater Kashmir reveal the dire situation as out of the 228 sanctioned posts encompassing gazetted, non-gazetted, and Class IV categories, only 131 are currently occupied.
This has left a void of 97 unfilled positions, which translates to a staggering 42 percent vacancy rate within the hospital.
The gazetted category, which plays a pivotal role in the medical hierarchy, has been particularly hard-hit. Of the 59 sanctioned gazetted posts, a mere 36 are currently filled, while 23 remain vacant.
Notably, this includes essential positions such as medical officers, senior consultants in medicine, and consultant pediatricians, further compounding the staff crisis. In the non-gazetted category, the situation is equally concerning, with only 53 out of 115 sanctioned positions currently staffed.
Critical roles including anesthesia assistants, junior nurses, and junior laboratory technicians face shortages, making it challenging to provide comprehensive healthcare services to the patients.
Even in the Class IV cadre, which supports the overall functioning of the hospital, 12 out of 54 positions are currently vacant, adding to the strain on the existing workforce.
The retirement of several employees in recent months has increased the number of unfilled positions, with no replacements provided by the Health and Medical Education Department to date.
Additionally, several employees are scheduled to retire in the coming months. This is likely to exacerbate the problem, potentially rendering the hospital's operations severely handicapped due to a shortage of staff.
Recently, a senior doctor from GMC Baramulla was relieved to the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) by the Principal of GMC Baramulla. However, no replacement has been sent by the department so far, which has raised concern among the stakeholders.
Notably, the GMC Baramulla's associated hospital, upgraded from a district hospital to a GMC in 2019, had been operating under the assumption that doctors working under DHSK could continue serving in GMC for the next 10 to 12 years.
Principal GMC Baramulla Dr Rubi Reshi told Greater Kashmir that the vacant positions of the associated hospital were to be filled by the DHSK.
“The positions were filled but people working on these posts were transferred after the hospital was upgraded to GMC,” she said.
Dr Reshi said that they had taken up the matter with the Administrative Department several times. "We are waiting for their action in this regard," she said. Dr Reshi said that the DHSK had to fill the vacant positions of Medical Officers.
Director of Health Service Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather told Greater Kashmir that the directorate was not supposed to fill the vacant positions in the hospital noting that the institution had been upgraded to GMC and comes directly under the control of the government.
"All the vacancies have to be filled by the government. GMC has its faculty including professors, junior residents, senior residents, and other staff," he said. Dr Rather said that the GMC was temporarily given help by providing the staff which had to be relieved from there gradually.