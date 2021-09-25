Become our voice for COVID-19 awareness: Director Health Services Kashmir to media

The DHSK was speaking at a sensitization program on COVID Appropriate Behaviour for the media fraternity which was organized by Divisional COVID-19 Control Room, Kashmir under the aegis of Divisional Administration Kashmir at RFPTC Barzulla Srinagar.

“I appeal media to become a voice for Covid awareness and play their part in removing vaccine hesitancy among the general public. People have faith in media. They should play a positive role in the mitigation of Covid,” Dr Mushtaq said.

The Director Health Kashmir hoped that the media "will play a positive role in the pandemic".

On the occasion, Kashmir Epidemiologist, Dr Talat Gani welcomed the guests and also stressed on role of media in the mitigation of Covid pandemic.

At the program, two presentations on COVID management were made by Dr Umar Nazir and Dr Rouf.

The media fraternity thanked the divisional administration for organizing such programs it said should continue to promote awareness. At the end an interactive session was held between the media and the health experts.