Bed-ridden for past eight years, this woman needs your help

For about four months, Naseema had to undergo active treatment for her liver before her 64-year-old father could donate his left kidney bearing UHID NO 102122493 to save his ailing daughter.

On May 12, 2017, Naseema was operated for the kidney transplant (bearing UHID NO 102895870 & RT No. 2541/17) donated by her father. During all these nine years, the family was subjected to run pillar to post to manage the treatment expenses for their daughter.

Nightmare for the family, it consumed them lakhs to see their daughter alive, added her brother.

Facing the tough times to struggle the daughter’s illness and the state of her aged father, Naseema’s mother also developed complications. With this, the number of patients in the family rose to three.