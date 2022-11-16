Bed-ridden for past eight years, this woman needs your help

Srinagar, Nov 16: The family of Dar Naseema, a young woman, who has been bed-ridden for the past eight years, after suffering multi-organ failure in 2014, has appealed for help as they are unable to cover the cost of her treatment.
Hailing from Pattan area of northern Baramulla district, Naseema developed nephrotic syndrome in May 2014 which resulted in a kidney failure. She was admitted to AIIMS for specialized treatment on March 5, 2015, bearing UHID NO.100841529 for the period of five months.
During this period, she suffered left lung pleural effusion and was later operated upon in July 2015.
Surviving on regular dialysis, on December 20, 2015, she was again admitted for evaluation of lung. While the renal examination was going on, she developed liver ailments too, said her brother.
For about four months, Naseema had to undergo active treatment for her liver before her 64-year-old father could donate his left kidney bearing UHID NO 102122493 to save his ailing daughter.
On May 12, 2017, Naseema was operated for the kidney transplant (bearing UHID NO 102895870 & RT No. 2541/17) donated by her father. During all these nine years, the family was subjected to run pillar to post to manage the treatment expenses for their daughter.
Nightmare for the family, it consumed them lakhs to see their daughter alive, added her brother.
Facing the tough times to struggle the daughter’s illness and the state of her aged father, Naseema’s mother also developed complications. With this, the number of patients in the family rose to three.
In order to continue the required treatment protocol, she requires financial assistance.
We request for help and to all those who want to contribute to save her precious life and lend a helping hand to ease out the sufferings of the traumatic family can credit the below-mentioned patient's account, urged her brother, who single-handedly takes care of three patients.
𝗗𝗮𝗿 𝗡𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗲𝗺𝗮 𝗡𝘂𝘀𝗿𝗮𝘁
𝗔/𝗖 𝗻𝗼: 𝟬𝟬𝟭𝟯𝟬𝟰𝟭𝟬𝟬𝟬𝟬𝟬𝟭𝟭𝟴𝟰
𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗵: 𝗝&𝗞 𝗯𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗻
𝗜𝗙𝗦𝗖 𝗖𝗢𝗗𝗘: 𝗝𝗔𝗞𝗔𝟬𝗣𝗔𝗧𝗧𝗔𝗡
𝗖𝗘𝗟𝗟 𝗡𝗼: 𝟴𝟴𝟬𝟯𝟬𝟳𝟲𝟭𝟵𝟮